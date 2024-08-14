Emily in Paris returns for a highly-anticipated season 4 on August 15, 2024. Since it’s been 19 months since season 3’s episodes were released on Netflix, some fans may need a refresher on what went down in Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) world the last time we saw her!

How did ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 End?

Season 3 of Emily in Paris ended at Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) engagement party, which her parents threw at their luxurious estate in Champagne. Despite having an affair with Sofia (Melia Kreiling) for most of the season, Camille had accepted Gabriel’s proposal and broke things off with her female lover.

During the party, Camille and Gabriel decided to get married on the spot amid his excitement when he learned that he was probably going to earn a Michelin star at his restaurant. However, as they were about to say their “I Dos,” Camille told Gabriel that she could not go through with the wedding because she knew he was in love with Emily. In front of all the guests, she also told him about the pact she and Emily had previously made not to date Gabriel – which Camille had broken – so it wouldn’t ruin their friendship.

Emily’s boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) was more shocked than anyone by Camille’s declaration and confession on the altar. Although Emily tried to insist that she was only in love with him, he no longer trusted her and stormed out of the ceremony.

The final scene featured Emily and Gabriel sharing a private moment together where he dropped another bombshell. After Camille left him at the altar, she told him that she was pregnant with his child.

Meanwhile, Nicolas (Paul Forman) and Mindy (Ashley Park) began the finale on shaky ground after she found out about his poor treatment of Emily in the previous episode. Mindy almost seemed ready to give up on the relationship when Nicolas was late to pick her up for the party. At that exact moment, her ex Benoît (Kevin Dias) appeared to tell Mindy that their song had gotten into Eurovision. Just when Mindy seemed like she might be ready to fall back in with Benoît, Nicolas arrived and whisked her away to the engagement party in a private helicopter.

In terms of Emily’s work life, she was back working with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) at their new company Agence Grateau. However, Julien was growing increasingly frustrated with Emily, especially after she hijacked one of his pitches. He was seen sending a mysterious message to another company before the episode ends.

What Will Happen in Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’?

The trailer for season 4 of Emily in Paris reveals that Emily and Gabriel are seeing each other, but keeping it a secret from everyone else. Even Mindy is in the dark about her best friend’s romance.

Meanwhile, Emily’s social media status takes a toll on her work as her breakup from Alfie goes viral and starts to affect Agence Grateau. After Sylvie urges Emily to “fix” it, she’s forced to confront her ex, which puts them back in each other’s orbits. Once again, Emily finds herself needing to decide whether she has stronger feelings for Gabriel or Alfie.

Things also appear to still be heating up between Camille and Sofia, although Emily is continuing to keep that relationship a secret from Gabriel. Plus, Julien doesn’t seem to be softening to Emily, as the trailer shows him going off on her at a work event.

When Does Season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’ Come Out?

Season 4 of Emily in Paris will be released on Netflix in two parts. The first five episodes come out on August 15, 2024, followed by another five on September 12, 2024.