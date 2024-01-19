Emily in Paris star Ashley Park revealed she developed critical septic shock and almost died over the holidays in 2023. Following her medical crisis, fans want to know more about who she’s dating, Ashley’s net worth and more.

Who Is Ashley Park?

Ashley was born in Glendale, California, and was raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She graduated with a BFA from the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theater, and Dance in 2013.

In addition to her starring role on Emily in Paris as lead Lily Collins‘ best friend and roommate Mindy Chen, Ashley appeared as Naomi in the award-winning Netflix mini-series Beef. She also starred in season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building as Kimber and is a cast member of the 2024 Mean Girls film reboot.

Who Is Ashley Park Dating?

Paul Forman, the actor who played Mindy’s Emily in Paris season 3 love interest Nico, is also her real-life boyfriend. She thanked him in her Instagram post announcing her septic shock battle, writing, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this,” as he “calmed my fears and held me” throughout her hospitalizations and “so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.” Ashley added, “I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say.”

The pair were rumored to be an item in October 2023, after being spotted out together on numerous occasions. Ashley confirmed their romance during her revelation about her medical crisis.

What Is Ashley Park’s Net Worth?

Ashely is worth approximately $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Courtesy of Ashley Park/Instagram

What Happened to Ashley Park?

Ashley revealed in a January 19, 2024, Instagram post that she nearly died after going into septic shock while on vacation. “While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” she began.

The actress spent time in “three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs,” and had “countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain.” She added, “I’m still in the throes of recovery — but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

What Is Septic Shock?

According to the Mayo Clinic, septic shock occurs when there “is a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver and other organs. When the damage is severe, it can lead to death