While Lily Collins has no trouble playing a single — and ready to mingle — woman on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, the longtime actress is actually happily married to husband Charlie McDowell IRL. That said, throughout her career in Hollywood, Lily has had a number of notable relationships and flings with A-listers like Zac Efron, Chris Evans, Jamie Campbell Bower and more.

Even so, the Guildford, U.K., native found the man of her dreams in Charlie and the pair got hitched in September 2021. “It’s so nice to be able to finally say that I’m a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old,” Lily said during an interview with Nylon in October of that year.

As for their wedding, it was something out of a fairytale! Lily and Charlie said “I do” at Dunton Hot Springs in Dunton, Colorado. “It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We’re both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into,” the Love, Rosie star gushed.

In addition to their romance, Lily and Charlie have a solid professional relationship. The pair worked together on Netflix’s upcoming film Windfall. “I was actually surprised that I was able to really separate him as a director and also as fiancé,” Phil Collins‘ youngest daughter recalled. “It was so collaborative and fun to go to work and be trusted by each other, and to also take a break from it when you get home and just kind of watch a show and tune out.”

In a later November 2021 interview with Vogue Australia, Lily reiterated how comfortable she was working with Charlie. “I thought it would be harder, I have to say. I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it honestly was really amazing and freeing,” the Blind Side alum expressed.

“It was great, and I’m really, really proud of the movie and I’m proud of him. It’s a different type of role for me,” Lily added. “Honestly, it was so easy working together. I would forget that it was him.”

