Whether you loved Emily in Paris or just loved to hate it, the hit Netflix series starring Lily Collins is a major success — and the longtime actress’ net worth is proof! Lily is worth an estimated $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how the U.K. native makes money, including her salary from Emily in Paris seasons 1 and 2, keep reading.

MEGA

How much does Lily Collins get paid for Emily in Paris?

Although Netflix has never revealed Lily’s salary, Cosmopolitan estimates that she earns around $300,000 per episode of Emily in Paris. It’s also worth noting Lily, who is married to director Charlie McDowell, is one of the producers of the Darren Star series.

Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020 with 10 episodes. The second season, which will also feature 10 episodes, hits the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Despite the show’s popularity, Emily in Paris faced a lot of backlash on social media with viewers suggesting that the series was an unrealistic, privileged portrayal of Paris and its people. However, several members of the cast, including French actor Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, explained how that’s … kind of the point.

“I think they’re right, in a way. We’re portraying clichés and we’re portraying one single vision of Paris,” Lucas previously told Cosmopolitan magazine. “Paris is one of the most diverse cities in the world. We have so many ways of thinking, so many different nationalities, so many different neighborhoods. A lifetime wouldn’t be enough to know everything that’s going on in Paris.”

Lily Collins has been acting since the late ’90s:

To date, Phil Collins‘ daughter has more than 25 acting credits under her belt. Some of Lily’s more notable films include Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, To the Bone, The Blind Side, Love, Rosie and more.

Lily Collins is a model:

Just like Emily Cooper, Lily is all about high-end fashion! Over the years, she’s worked with luxury brands Chanel, Movado, Lancôme, Cartier and more.

Lily Collins is an author:

In 2017, the Emmy Award nominee wrote Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. The autobiography details Lily’s experiences with body image, dating, fame and family, among other important subjects.