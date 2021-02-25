In it for the long haul! Emily in Paris star Lily Collins got engaged to fiancé Charlie McDowell in 2020 after dating for over a year. The actress and director experienced love at first sight and are seriously couple goals. Learn more about their relationship below.

Although the pair stays pretty tight-lipped about their romance, Lily, 31, gushed over their instant spark during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2020.

She said their first encounter was “one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day.”

They took their relationship Instagram official in August 2019 while she was filming her hit Netflix show. Since then, the pair have adopted a dog together and Charlie popped the question in September 2020.

“I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you, and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together,” the Mirror, Mirror actress gushed on Instagram while showing off her custom-made Irene Neuwirth engagement ring. “The purest joy I’ve ever felt.”

Lily’s romance with the One I Love writer, 37, grew even deeper while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Beyond grateful for these two. Truly,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “After all the darkness and uncertainty this past year has brought, I’m eternally thankful for our little family and excited for all to come. Sending love and light to all of you guys today!”

Needless to say, the feeling is definitely mutual. Charlie also frequently raves about their strong bond. “In a time of uncertainty and darkness, you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you,” the writer captioned a smiling photo of Lily in September 2020.

In February 2021, Lily proved she and Charlie were still going strong in a sappy Valentine’s Day post. “To the one who fills my heart every single day, from your perfect morning cappuccinos to the way you make me feel endlessly loved. Happy V-Day @charliemcdowell. I can’t wait for forever with you,” the To the Bone star said about her handsome beau.

Although Lily and Charlie have not revealed a possible wedding date for their nuptials, it looks like they’re ready to spend their future together.

Keep being the cutest, you two!