Season 3 of Outer Banks was released in February 2023 on Netflix and fans have been waiting 20 months to find out what happens next. Ahead of the release of season 4’s first five episodes on October 10, 2024, we’re looking back at where things left off with the Pogues.

How Did ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 End?

Season 3 of Outer Banks ended with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) finding El Dorado, the lost city of gold, with help from John B’s father, Big John (Charles Halford). Although John B previously thought his dad was dead, they reunited in season 3 to find the gold together.

Big John was the one to discover the route to El Dorado, but he was kidnapped by Carlos Singh, who had been on a lifelong quest to find El Dorado. Singh had previously rescued Big John on the island he was thought to have died on, hoping that he would help him find the lost city.

While John B and Sarah were able to rescue Big John after Singh’s kidnapping, Singh shot Big John before the escape. He was still able to direct John B and Sarah to the gold, which they secured. As they were leaving, Singh found the group, so Big John whipped out a bomb and killed him, simultaneously wiping out the lost city once and for all.

After the Pogues – John B, Sarah, Kiara (Madison Bailey), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) – returned home to the Outer Banks, there was an 18-month time jump. The group was approached by a man who wanted the Pogues to help him find Blackbeard’s treasure with only the pirate’s captain’s log from 1718 as guidance.

Who Died at the End of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Season 3 ended with the deaths of two important characters. Big John ended up losing too much blood after being shot by Singh and he died in his son’s arms. Before passing away, he was able to tell John B how proud he was of him.

Sarah’s dad, Ward Cameron’s (Charles Esten), fate was also sealed in the final episode. Although Ward was often working against the Pogues, he still had a sweet spot in his heart for his eldest daughter, and it ultimately led to his death. Ward was working with Singh’s men to track down the Pogues and when they all came face-to-face, he hoped they were going to kill Big John. However, the henchmen wanted to kill Sarah. Right before they shot her, Ward stepped in to tackle the shooter and the two men fell off a cliff

What Happens in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4?

Season 4 will begin with the lead-up to the 18-month time jump, giving viewers a chance to see what happened to the Pogues before being approached to find Blackbeard’s treasure.

“After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a ‘normal’ life,” a press release from Netflix revealed. “They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed ‘Poguelandia 2.0’, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop.”

However, “financial setbacks” lead the Pogues to take Wes Genrette up on his offer to find the treasure, according to the press release. “Before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure,” the synopsis said. “Meanwhile, their problems are only growing as they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

When Does ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Come Out?

Part 1 of Outer Banks season 4 will be released on Netflix on October 10, 2024, followed by the remaining episodes in part 2 on November 7, 2024. Each part will include five new episodes.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Cast

All of the Pogues will be returning for season 4 of Outer Banks, along with Sarah’s older brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey), his lover Sofia (Fiona Palomo) and Sarah’s ex-boyfriend Topper (Austin North).

Season 4 will also introduce new characters Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh), Hollis Robinson (Brianna Brown, Lightner (Rigo Sanchez), Ruthie (Mia Challis) and Shoupe (Cullen Moss).