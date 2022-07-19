Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

You may have a fantastic business idea, but if you’ve never done it before, starting a company from scratch may appear to be an extremely difficult task. There’s no denying that starting a new business is a difficult task, what with all the different funding options and developing early marketing and sales strategies. Because starting a business while also working a full-time job is a significant barrier in and of itself, the majority of people choose to abandon their dreams of owning their own business and instead settle for working full-time jobs rather than pursuing their entrepreneurial ambitions.

However, things aren’t as bad as they appear at first glance. Chris M. Walker is a successful entrepreneur who built a 7-to-9-figure business from the ground up while working a 9-to-5 job. He exemplifies the fact that the average person can achieve the same level of success.

He is the founder of several companies in the fields of software, freelancing, search engine optimization (SEO), and digital marketing. He is the entrepreneur responsible for the creation of Legiit, Profiit Academy, Superstar SEO, and Superstar Academy.

In addition to working a full-time job, he started a $10 service that grew into a seven-figure agency and a nine-figure internet marketplace. After assisting tens of thousands of people in launching their own businesses through the use of his services, he is now assisting thousands more in launching their own freelance careers.

Chris has first-hand knowledge of starting a business from scratch and growing it to nine figures through a combination of hard work, perseverance, and commitment. Chris was able to start a business and grow it into a globally recognized brand.

Chris describes how, despite the difficulties, he began by funding his freelance marketplace with sales from his own freelance and agency work. This was one of the most difficult challenges Chris has ever faced, but he triumphed. When asked about the most difficult challenges he has faced and how he overcame them, Chris says the following:

He addressed the difficulty of self-funding by, among other things, forming a partnership with a developer. Chris was able to capitalize on his partner’s internet following to market his own services thanks to the collaboration that provided him with access to a skill that he did not previously possess.

Chris decided against seeking venture capital for his company because he did not want to give up ownership of his dream company to another person. This was Chris’s primary motivation for making this decision. He was able to obtain capital for his company by reducing the amount of money he spent on his personal expenses. This allowed him to invest as much money as he wanted in the company.

Chris did not wait until his company launched to start building an online audience. Instead, he went ahead and organically built one of the largest Facebook communities, ensuring that he had cultivated a high-quality audience that would eventually purchase his services. He also ensured that he had one of the largest organic Facebook communities.

Legiit Marketplace, one of Chris’s businesses, has generated millions of dollars and serves the needs of tens of thousands of customers. Chris reveals that one of the things that gives him a lot of joy is seeing Legiit grow as a place that assists thousands of people in developing a full-time career, just like he did.

Chris M. Walker is living proof that you can grow your business without relying on loans or venture capital. While working a full-time job, you can start a new business from the ground up. You will be able to achieve success in your company if you cultivate strategic alliances, obtain the necessary funding, and target the appropriate audience.