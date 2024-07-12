Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance was dead in the water not long ago, but they’re back together and very settled – after the rapper made serious lifestyle changes to win her back.

“He’s calmed down and cut way back in his partying and drinking,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s also stopped acting so jealous and controlling, which was the biggest issue. They’ve tried the whole living apart thing and realized they missed and loved each other way too much to go their separate ways, so they sat down and worked it out and now they’re very much back on and totally back in love.”

While most members of their inner circle have rallied around the pair, there are still some skeptics in the bunch.

“Everyone’s being supportive, but there’s definitely some skepticism when it comes to how long MGK will be able to keep this up. He’s a very intense guy and he still has a lot of bad influences in his life, so the worry is that once he’s comfortable again and confident Megan’s not going anywhere, he’ll slide back into his old ways, and she’ll be right back in the same painful spot she was in before,” the source adds.

“Megan has promised her friends that she won’t let that happen, that she won’t ignore red flags this time and will keep her boundaries strong,” the insider continues. “She insists that she’ll leave if things get toxic again, but for now she’s very happy and she just wants everyone else to be happy for her.”

The singer and the actress got engaged in January 2022, revealing the news in a post on Instagram.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Megan captioned her post at the time. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she added. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

Gotham/GC Images

But during an appearance on “Call Her Daddy” on March 20, 2024, Megan revealed that she and MGK called off their engagement at some point in the past. Host Alex Cooper mentioned that the pair had “got engaged, then I think it was called off.”

Megan chimed in, saying, “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.”

She also addressed the headlines surrounding her relationship with the “Invincible” rapper.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan said during the podcast appearance. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”