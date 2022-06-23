Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Science and art might seem like an odd combination for some, mainly because art is often introspective compared to science which is extrospective. But to the renowned jewelry designer and blockchain technology investor Priyanka Murthy, this is just the perfect combination and the key to building a massive brand. Murthy has harnessed her creative and analytical side to create a multifaceted, meaningful, and successful career while deriving joy and fulfillment from her personal life. She is now helping others to do so.

Priyanka Murthy shares her incredible story with the world and shows fellow women and young entrepreneurs how feasible it is to have their dreams come true through.

Murthy’s parents came to the US on a work visa, and to maintain their visa status they had to establish a business that would sustain them and pass as a job. However, starting and building a successful business in a foreign country isn’t a walk in the park.

There are many inherent challenges, including fundraising sourcing for funds to help run the business. As a very petite woman of color who appears much younger than she is, Murthy had a difficult time defending her ideas in spaces traditionally dominated by men, undermining her ability to etablish her place in the market. These challenges have shaped her approach to business and life and has given her a unique perspective on what it takes to succeed and thrive in today’s rapidly changing world.

Murthy continues to defy societal norms and write her own playbook to fight for her dreams. Rather than being swayed by people’s opinions of her personality and goals, Priyanka has chosen to believe in herself, which has helped her build a massive brand and even become a renowned entrepreneur in the tech and luxury fashion industry.

Priyanka Murthy continues to reinvent the wheel as she worked with A-list celebrities and brands like Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lawrence, and Claire Danes, to name a few. She has been featured by in numerous online outlets publications such like CBS and NBC 12 News and was named one of Forbes Next 1000 Top Entrepreneurs in 2021.

Murthy is also a litigator who has worked with two top federal judges. Her stature and demeanor make her seem unassuming, which helps her stand out — using this unique skill has been useful to stealthily advance her position.

Like most successful multi-hypinates, Murthy’s path has never been without many challenges, however she remains resolute about her vision. Murthy has scaled over obstacles and now leverages her experience and vast knowledge to make a difference. She says her goal is to help transform the luxury fashion industry as she expands her ventures.

Murthy is leveraging her skills in both data and design space to launch, lead, and scale a tech-enabled luxury jewelry brand that allows a virtual try-on before making purchases. A mastery of analytical problem-solving skills and creative design gives Murthy a strategic advantage and upper hand with her work as a brand builder and jewelry designer, receiving recognition in and out of the US.

With the mind of a scientist and soul of an artist, Murthy continues to make strides through her significant luxury brand and, in coming years, hopes to continue her entreprenerual journey through investment and leadership roles while venturing into startups in the healthcare, luxury, and the blockchain sectors.