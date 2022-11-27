Written in partnership with Shannon Dennings

From London to New York, most major cities in the world share one common factor: fashion and high society. Luxury events, unveilings, runway shows, and other significant functions are only increasing, and the need to staff them is rising. Most event staffing companies face the challenge of making events look luxurious to reflect the actual image of high-end brands. However, luxury event staffing agency Runway Waiters is starting to change the game.

Since its inception, Runway Waiters have aimed to represent the most exclusive and luxury brands, doing justice to their brand image and prestige. Over the years, Runway Waiters has worked for several high-end brands such as Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Versace, YSL, Fendi, Armani, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bently, and more.

Runway Waiters is the first company that offers brands with industry-signed high fashion models as catering staff, pioneering the model catering game, providing waiters for hire and models for hire in NYC, Los Angeles, and beyond. Runway Waiters also offers top fashion models as bartenders, promotional models, and brand ambassadors for high-end clients and elite companies.

Working major events is part of what Runway Waiters does. So far, they have worked at NYFW, Sundance Film Festival, Miami Art Basel, Coachella, the Emmys, the Grammys, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, celebrity special occasions, luxury hotel openings, fundraisers in the Hamptons, and more. So whether you’re looking for brand ambassador staffing agencies, event staffing agencies in NYC, waiters for hire in Los Angeles, model bartenders, or model event staffing in general, Runway Waiters covers it all.

Runway Waiters also work at car unveiling ceremonies; some top-tier car unveilings they’ve worked with include Bentley, Rolls Royce, Maserati, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. On top of that, Runway Waiters have also worked with high-end real estate listings, open houses, holding private viewings, hosting client meetings, and more. Having started their business in LA, the company has spread across the US to even Hawaii.

In a competitive industry like this, Runway Waiters have kept close to its core value of putting customers first. Providing professional services at the highest levels of quality has led Runway Waiters to remain at the top of their game. According to the Runway Waiters team, achieving this spot has not been easy; getting models to serve as bartenders and servers was a real challenge for them.

However, Runway Waiters has allowed their models to network and engage with industry experts such as executives, brand owners, photographers, casting directors, and more. Runway Waiters allows their models to keep their work going while working with them and earning a side income. Their CEO says, “These models could be on the runway for NYFW one day and be passing champagne at the next Louis Vuitton spring line event.”

When it comes to wisdom, the Runway Waiters team says, “Lessons never stop. We are always learning and coming up with ways to be better. We hope that when models stop working events with us, they will have learned how to be better than they were, both professionally and personally, in different areas of their life.”

In the future, Runway Waiters see the company expanding. They want to continue providing best-in-class services in the luxury event staffing industry. They also want to become everyone’s first choice when providing model servers, bartenders, and more for their events. Runway Waiters intends to become the number-one choice in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and eventually around the globe.