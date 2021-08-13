Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway . Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

“Heat rash, as the name suggests, is an uncomfortable skin condition that occurs with exposure to heat,” explains plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “It typically occurs when sweat becomes trapped due to blockage of glands. The best treatment is to cool the area. The good news is that it typically resolves within 24 hours!”

“Prickly heat is another name for heat rash and it is due to blocked sweat glands. When the sweat is unable to get out, small itchy bumps can develop,” explains dermatologist Dr. Angie Koriakos. “Look for remedies that minimize sweating such as wearing light-weight, loose fitting clothing, exercise outdoors or workout indoors when it gets too hot with air-conditioning. If you already have a heat rash, the first step is to cool down and let the skin breathe by taking a cool shower, ensuring that the skin dries out and if necessary, use a topical hydrocortisone with a lightweight moisturizer to relieve the itch!”

“The medical term for heat rash is miliaria and it is caused by clogged sweat glands and tends to flare in hot, humid environments,” says dermatologist Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin. “Wearing loose, cotton clothing may be effective in preventing heat rash and mild topical steroids such as over the counter hydrocortisone cream may provide some relief if the rash causes itching!”