Skin Check-In With Dr. Will: How to Beat a Heat Rash, According to Top Dermatologists
Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.
“Heat rash, as the name suggests, is an uncomfortable skin condition that occurs with exposure to heat,” explains plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “It typically occurs when sweat becomes trapped due to blockage of glands. The best treatment is to cool the area. The good news is that it typically resolves within 24 hours!”
“Prickly heat is another name for heat rash and it is due to blocked sweat glands. When the sweat is unable to get out, small itchy bumps can develop,” explains dermatologist Dr. Angie Koriakos. “Look for remedies that minimize sweating such as wearing light-weight, loose fitting clothing, exercise outdoors or workout indoors when it gets too hot with air-conditioning. If you already have a heat rash, the first step is to cool down and let the skin breathe by taking a cool shower, ensuring that the skin dries out and if necessary, use a topical hydrocortisone with a lightweight moisturizer to relieve the itch!”
“The medical term for heat rash is miliaria and it is caused by clogged sweat glands and tends to flare in hot, humid environments,” says dermatologist Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin. “Wearing loose, cotton clothing may be effective in preventing heat rash and mild topical steroids such as over the counter hydrocortisone cream may provide some relief if the rash causes itching!”
“Heat rash comes up when our sweat glands get blocked. The perspiration gets trapped under the skin and looks like little small blisters or red bumps. These bumps can be itchy or feel prickly, hence the name ‘prickly rash’,” teaches dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi. “It’s best to cool the skin, avoid further sweating and apply an anti-inflammatory cream!”
Dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco concurs: “Heat rash is a condition that causes small bumps on the skin due to trapped sweat ducts. The best way to resolve this condition is to apply a cold compress and over the counter topical hydrocortisone.”
“Heat rash occurs when your pores become blocked and sweat doesn’t escape,” notes dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “Heat rash typically resolves itself pretty quickly, but you can help with cool showers, air drying the skin, avoiding tight clothing and choosing loose fitting, moisture wicking materials. Avoid thick lotions, ointments and oils which may further block the pores!”