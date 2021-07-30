Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Tanning oils are widely popular because the nation is soaking up the rays at beaches, lakes and pools nationwide this summer! But are tanning oils safe to use? I reached out to the experts to learn more about them and to see if it is ever okay to apply them!

“While tanning oils can help your skin stay moisturized, flexible and pliable, they typically aren’t safe to use as they may increase sun damage,” notes plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti. “Excess sun exposure leads to premature skin aging and may predispose you to developing skin cancer. I recommend that patients avoid using tanning oils and the excess UV exposure that accompanies them. Skip the tanning oil and consider using an at-home self-tanner cloth!”