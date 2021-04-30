Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Spring is here and summer is quickly approaching, so you need a big hat, sunglasses and of course, proper skincare protection! But with so many products to choose from and so much confusion in the aesthetic marketplace, consumers don’t always know where to turn for honest recommendations. I reached out to the top trailblazers in the aesthetic industry to get their personal opinions and recommendations on the best facial sunscreen products.

1) I personally love Kiehl’s Super Fluid Daily SPF 50,” says dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. “It’s lightweight with a matte finish and doesn’t leave a white cast!”

2) One of my favorite products is Alastin’s HydraTint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen,” notes dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “It is a pure mineral sunscreen that gives you great protection without being chalky or greasy all the while evening and brightening the skin. It’s perfect for long summer walks!”

3) “As I’m settling into my bicoastal life, I need a sunscreen that’s easy to use and also gives me a touch of a tint,” explains aesthetic maharishi Megan Driscoll. “I’m loving the ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen. It provides amazing sun protection, isn’t a chemical sunscreen and gives me a nice glow, even when I’m jet lagged!”

4) “Elta MD UV Clear is my favorite facial sunscreen for daily use,” says dermatologist Dr. Jeanette Black. “The formulation is lightweight and contains niacinamide which helps calm inflammation from rosacea and acne-prone skin!”

5) “Most people have combination skin or tend to have more oil production in the T-zone as that is where our sebaceous glands are concentrated on the face. For my patients with combination skin, I recommend SkinMedica’s Total Defense + Repair Broad Spectrum SPF 34 Sunscreen. It contains zinc oxide which works by sitting on top of the skin to deflect and scatter damaging UV and Infrared rays — like those from your cellphone and laptop — away from the skin,” says Houston-based dermatologist Dr. Suneel Chilukuri. “Equally as important, this particular sunscreen has antioxidants to protect against visible pigmentation. Personally, I use the tinted version!”

6) “SkinBetter recently just launched a new tone-adapting lotion that provides just a hint of color,” savvy skincare sage Adeena Fried teaches. “If I am putting on a full face of makeup I use this as a primer, but when I am just running around, I like it for the light coverage and exceptional protection. The great thing about this mineral based sunblock, is it is water resistant for 80 minutes!”

7) Your best friend this summer should absolutely be BFF SPF 50+ from LaserAway Beauty,” states beauty enthusiast Camille Morgan. “This dermatologist-created, tinted, whipped formula has a luxuriously silky feel that doesn’t add shine to the skin. It can be used either completely alone as a primer under makeup, all the while smoothing and blurring pores, fine lines, and wrinkles! Best of all, it’s one of most value-priced sunscreens available making it a favorite amongst discerning millennials heading to the beach!”