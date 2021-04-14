This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here.

CBD health benefits are the major reason for the surge in demand for cannabidiol-infused products. For instance, they can be useful for reducing pain, inflammation, anxiety, stress, improving sleep, and many more. These effects of CBD are because the phytocannabinoids extracted from the hemp plant are like the endocannabinoids produced by our bodies. Because of this, they stimulate the ECS by interacting with its receptors. In this article, we will discuss figuring out the ideal dosage of CBD.

What Are CBD Health Benefits?

Listed below are the main health benefits of CBD:

Reduce stress and anxiety

Relieve pain and reduce inflammation

Reduce the severity and frequency of seizures

Improve the quality of night-time sleep

Improve cardiovascular health

Potentially useful for treating the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease

Keep in mind that CBD can only relieve the symptoms of diseases and cannot cure them. So, it is not a replacement for conventional pharmaceutical drugs. Most of the reputed cannabidiol product manufacturers provide a CBD dosage calculator so that consumers can determine the ideal dosage; this also helps to minimize the risk of overdosing.

What Does the Research Say About CBD?

Since the US Farm Act of 2018 legalized the cultivation of hemp, more research is conducted to better understand the potential CBD health benefits and therapeutic effects. Also, it became obvious that there is no standard dosage of cannabidiol that is suitable for all. It is understood that it varies from person to person depending on their physiological factors.

What Are the Factors Required for CBD Dosage Calculator?

The amount of CBD administered depends on the following factors:

Your body weight

Your body chemistry

Pre-existing health condition

The CBD concentration in capsule, pill, oil, or gummy

Your CBD tolerance

How To Calculate The Dosage Of CBD?

For CBD edibles like gummies, candies, pills, and capsules, the dosage per serving will be given on the product label. Likewise, for products like oils and tinctures, the amount of cannabidiol contained in a single drop will be mentioned in the dosage guideline provided by the product manufacturer. For example, a drop is about 0.05ml. So, a 10ml bottle of CBD oil will have 200 drops. Now, if the CBD concentration is 1000mg, then each drop of the oil contains about 5 mg of cannabidiol.

