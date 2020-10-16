Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

The leaves are falling, the days are getting shorter and a crisp,cool wind is starting to whip around many parts of the country. While it’s nice to kick back a pumpkin-spiced latte, colder weather can also mean major skin issues. So I reached out to the nation’s leading skin experts to get their recommendations on how you can protect your skin from colder weather!

Hydrate Your Skin

“Cool, dry air causes our skin to lose water, weakening the skin’s barrier,” notes dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi. “Hyaluronic acid is a key ingredient as it draws water in and holds onto moisture, so it serves as a great humectant for the skin! A serum like HydrateRX under a barrier repair cream like Intense Recovery Complex will seal in the hydration and protect the skin barrier!”

“During cooler months patients want instant skin hydration,” explains dermatologist Dr. Alpesh Desai. “I recommend that patients consider a hyaluronic acid based moisturizer like HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator to prevent developing dry facial skin and an ultra rich moisturizer like Dermal Repair Cream if they are already suffering from irritated winter skin. Selecting the right product makes all the difference when preventing and treating dry skin!”

“Facial skin is important during the cooler months but don’t forget about hydrating your body too!” says dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “Lock in much needed moisture after your shower or bath by immediately applying baby oil. And remember, don’t make the water too hot or shower for too long. Long, hot showers and baths feel great in cold weather but they ultimately will dry your skin out!”

“Frigid winter weather can cause an increase in dry, chafed skin which can be challenging to prevent with basic grooming products,” adds Matt Krehbiel, vice president at Procter & Gamble. “We know guys want to care for their skin both for today and for the long-term and it is important they use high-quality, moisture-focused products like Old Spice Moisturize with Shea Butter body wash for total body coverage.”

“Before the weather even gets cold, we should start thinking about keeping all parts of bodies protected, not just the face and body”, says dermatologist Dr. Igor Chaplik. “Thicker ointments like Vaseline and Aquaphor work well for hands, feet, and lips!”

Use a Humidifier

“Invest in a humidifier to maximize moisture in the cool night air while you sleep,” recommends dermatologist Dr. Shaheen Khosla. Also lower your thermostat to avoid extra heat that can lead to dryness!”

Grab That SPF

“Don’t forget your sunscreen in the winter months!,” dermatologist Dr. Curtis Asbury says. “While the UV intensity does decrease as the angle of the sun decreases during the winter, sun damage is cumulative and dangerous UVA and UVB rays can still penetrate to the surface on dreary, gray days. Use an SPF moisturizer to combat dry winter skin while also protecting your skin from ultraviolet – I like Ultra Calming Daily Face Moisturizer.”

Think About Skin Barriers

“Barrier protection is imperative during the autumn and winter,” says skin expert Sara Jensen. Hugh & Grace’s Protecting Body Oil is formulated with hormone-safe ingredients that will not only hydrate your skin through the cooler months, but also provide essential skin-barrier support to protect your skin all year long!”

“I love a gentle cleanser to effectively clean the skin without compromising the skin barrier or stripping its moisture,” adds dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry. “So, try CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser to avoid harsh washing that will leave sensitive skin prone to irritation!”

“Due to COVID, patients are washing much more than they were previously,” adds dermatologist and allergist Dr. Marc Serota. “I recommend that patients avoid solvents like alcohol based cleansers and contact with detergents – they remove lipids and damage cell membranes causing irritation and this is even more prevalent during cooler weather.”

“Look for products that contain ceramides and fatty acids to improve the skin barrier,” recommends dermatologist Dr. Annie Chiu. “Triple Lipid Restore helps facial skin retain moisture. XeraCalm A.D. Cream for the body is great for all skin types even the most sensitive or dry skin induced eczema skin!”

Consider Treatments

“The secret to helping my patients achieve the skin they desire during cooler weather is a specially curated approach,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Jason B. Diamond. “One of the treatments we recommend is DiamondGlow. Through an infusion process it leaves patients with an instantly dewy and brighter complexion!”