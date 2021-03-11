This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here.

The enormous number of CBD products available in the market made it possible for users to choose a product based on their needs and convenience. However, this can a little overwhelming too, as it is a daunting task to select the right product that suits them the best from these large number of options.

CBD products are not regulated by the FDA. Hence, when choosing a CBD product, you have to be very careful as it may contain ingredients that are harmful to you. You have to consider a large number of factors when you buy a CBD product. Therefore, we include some of the important questions that you have to ask yourself when you shop for CBD products.

Why You Want CBD And In What Form?

This is the first question to ask before you shop for CBD products. Consider why you are using CBD and in what form you need it. For choosing the right product, you have to consider your needs. Whether it is for pain, inflammation, anxiety, stress, nausea, seizures, or any other diseases, you have to choose a product that can cure these problems.

In addition to this, you have to consider in what form you need the product. Sometimes you might need an immediate cure, so you have to choose a product that can provide you instant relief. In these situations, vape pens or cigarette-style products can be helpful for you. If you want to get relief within a few minutes, products that can be taken sublingually will be useful for you.

On the other hand, if you want the results in an hour, then CBD pills, capsules, edibles will be ideal for you. Also, if you don’t want to consume CBD internally, then you can get some topical products that are infused with CBD.

What Is The Concentration Of THC In The Product?

THC is the psychoactive compound present in the cannabis plant. This compound is responsible for the intoxicating effects created by cannabis. Hence, the use of this compound is considered illegal. However, small traces of THC cannot create any problems. The maximum amount of THC allowed in a product is 0.3%. Hence, when buying a CBD product, you have to make sure that it contains only the permitted amount of this psychoactive compound. Otherwise, you may get in trouble.

Where The Hemp Was Grown?

Knowing the source of the hemp is very important for making sure that the product is safe for consumption. Ensure that your product is organic. The manufacturers might have used harmful pesticides and fertilizers for growing the hemp. These chemicals can be harmful to your health. Hence, check the label for knowing the source of the hemp. But many products may not contain this information, in such cases, you might get the information from the manufacturer’s website.

Is There Any Third Party Lab Certificate?

Reputed companies now choose to include a third party lab certificate for showcasing the safety of their products. Here, the products of a particular manufacturer will be checked by an independent and unbiased laboratory. This lab will analyze the components present in the product and ensure its safety. This will help you to make sure that the product you use does not contain any harmful ingredients.

You have to check the manufacturer’s site for seeing if they have included a third party lab certificate. If there is no such certificate, the product may contain harmful ingredients or it might not provide you the claimed effects. Hence, always make sure to buy products from reputed CBD manufacturers to ensure its safety and effectiveness.

What Are The Ingredients Present In The Product?

Another important factor you have to consider is the ingredients present in the product. As CBD products are not regulated by the FDA, they can contain anything. Hence, it is important to check the ingredients list before you shop for CBD products. Find if the product contains permitted ingredients. If you haven’t heard about a particular compound present in the product, check the internet for knowing what it is. This will help you to ensure that the product you buy does not contain any toxic ingredients that are harmful to your health.

What Is The Concentration Of CBD Present In The Product?

If the amount of CBD present in a product is very low, then it may not provide you the desired effects. Therefore, you have to make sure that the product you buy has a sufficient amount of CBD that is enough for giving you the intended effects. Also, knowing the concentration of CBD is important for you to determine the right dosage.

Which Method Is Used For Extracting CBD?

Reputed CBD manufacturers use the CO2 extraction method for extracting CBD from the hemp plant. This the most efficient and safest method for extracting CBD. Other methods usually use some solvents for extracting CBD. These solvents may alter the properties of the compounds present in the CBD oil, hence, the oil can become toxic. Therefore, it is better to choose a product that contains CBD extracted using the CO2 extraction method.