Awards Show Ready! How to Watch the 2021 Oscars

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night! On Sunday, April 25, film and television’s biggest stars will come together for the Oscars, the annual ceremony created specifically to honor the past year’s most monumental movies. Keep scrolling to learn exactly how (and when!) to tune in to the 2021 Academy Awards.

How Can I Watch the 2021 Oscars?

If you’ve got basic cable, you can simply tune in to ABC (whatever channel that happens to be in your area) and get comfy! If you’re looking to stream, you can, of course, access the livestream of the ceremony via ABC’s streaming app — but you will need a subscription for that. Subscriptions to Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Fubu TV should give you access to the show as well.

If you’re outside of the United States, never fear: You can still watch the show! According to the Oscars’ website, the ceremony will be broadcast in 225 countries and territories all over the globe.

Fun fact: If you’re willing to wait — or if you want to give the show a rewatch — the Academy Awards will be free to watch (without a subscription) on ABC’s site on May 2.

What Time Does the 2021 Oscars Air?

The annual ceremony — which held its first celebration of film excellence in 1929 — will begin at 8 p.m. ET. However, fans can tune in starting at 6:30 p.m. ET to catch live red carpet coverage on ABC.

Where Is the 2021 Oscars Being Held?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony is being held in two different locations in Los Angeles this year. “In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” a spokesperson for the Academy previously revealed. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

Part of the show will also be broadcast from Union Station, a mass transit hub in downtown Los Angeles.

Who Is Hosting the 2021 Oscars?

The ceremony will, in fact, be hostless this year — but it isn’t the first time. In 2019, the show went hostless for the first time in 30 years. This year, the awards show will rely on its cast of presenters, including Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt and Halle Berry.