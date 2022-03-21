And the Oscar goes to! Awards show season is in full swing with the 2022 Academy Awards taking place on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Celebrating the biggest movies from the past year, this year’s ceremony is sure to be a star-studded affair.

After 2021’s more intimate Oscars ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, viewers will be delighted to see all their favorite stars back together again. With the way celebs have been slaying other red carpets this year, the Academy Awards is sure to be no different with tons of standout arrivals. Keep scrolling for all the details on the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Who Is Hosting?

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to take the stage to host the ceremony.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” Oscars producer Will Packer announced in a press release. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Who Is Presenting?

The Academy has been rolling out a list of presenters ahead of the Oscars ceremony. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will be giving out awards, including Shawn Mendes, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Simu Liu, Lily James and more.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

Some of 2021 and 2022’s breakout stars are up for awards — like West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. The Best Picture nominees include Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

“My morning walk along the river was extra special today. I am absolutely overjoyed by this morning’s news,” Ariana shared via Instagram in February, following the Best Supporting Actress nomination announcement. “To be recognized alongside such incredible women for their inspiring performances is surreal enough, but to share this celebration with Steven [Spielberg], Kristie [Macosko Krieger] and the entire team that made our beautiful movie is a dream come true. I’m so thankful to the Academy for this acknowledgment and am beyond grateful to Steven, Kristie, Kevin [McCollum] and everyone at Amblin and Disney. What a moment.”

How to Watch

The Oscars will be broadcast live via ABC on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available to stream via Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.