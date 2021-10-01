Life and Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Premiere Coming to Hulu in October, Here’s What We Know

It’s that time again! Prepare for testosterone-fueled fights, first impressions ranging from cute to cringe, and a chance at love for Michelle Young. Yes, we’re talking about the 18th season of The Bachelorette, the female-centered spinoff of ABC’s The Bachelor.

It’s hard to believe the series has been running for nearly 20 years, but season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on October 19. It stars Michelle Young, runner-up of season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming America’s favorite reality dating show on Hulu.

How to watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Premiere

The Bachelorette airs on network TV, meaning you’ll need some form of access to the ABC channel to watch it. That could be through cable, satellite, streaming, or broadcast. If you already have cable, the easiest way to watch The Bachelorette is to simply tune in to ABC on October 19 at 8 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. CT.

If you don’t have cable, your best option is to stream the series on Hulu. Here’s why: If you have Hulu + Live TV, you won’t have to miss a beat and can stream the premiere along with the rest of the world. If you’re not sure about paying the full $64.99/month for the service, you could sign up for a free trial.

If you’re able to practice a little patience (and avoid spoilers), there’s an even cheaper way. With a basic Hulu subscription (starting at $5.99/month), you can stream new episodes of The Bachelorette the day after their premier. With this option, you won’t be able to live-tweet the premier, but it is certainly the most cost-effective for those who don’t already have cable— And you only have to wait one day.

You can even start with a 30-day free trial. Since most seasons are between 10 and 13 episodes, you could potentially watch all of season 18 within three months, which would cost less than $20, or less than $15 with the free trial.

Can you watch all ‘The Bachelorette’ seasons on Hulu?

If you’re new to The Bachelorette or want to recap before the new season, your ability to binge the series on Hulu before the premiere of season 18 is limited. Right now, Hulu only has seasons 12 (starring Rachel Lindsay) and 14 (starring JoJo Fletcher) available on demand. However, those are both good seasons that will get you in the spirit to cheer Michelle on as she searches for love.

