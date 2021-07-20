This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

With the rise in popularity of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused health and wellness products, manufacturers began to look for introducing more flavorful products. Concentrates are such items because they contain most of the naturally found phytochemicals in the hemp plant. Also, they are highly concentrated extracts and are particularly popular among experienced cannabidiol users. Besides, CBD concentrates are used as an active ingredient in products like gummies, vapes, oils, facial serums, etc. Read on to know more about CBD concentrates and how to use them.

What Is A CBD Concentrate?

CBD concentrates are hemp-derived products that are highly potent because they have a higher concentration of cannabinoids like cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and other phytochemicals like terpenes, flavonoids, and fatty acids. Also, depending on the method of manufacture, they are available in different textures and consistencies.

There are two types of CBD concentrates, i.e., isolates and full spectrum. The former is 99% pure CBD and lacks the benefit of the entourage effect; the latter is the more popular one due to the entourage effect because it contains cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Also, there is a third type called the broad spectrum; it is processed to remove THC so that it can be used by those who do not want to ingest this psychotropic cannabinoid.

How Does CBD Concentrates Make Me Feel?

One of the misconceptions about CBD concentrates is that they will make you high. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a psychoactive compound, but it is non-psychotropic. This is because it interacts mainly with the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system; these receptors are mainly linked with the immune system. This is the reason for its therapeutic effects like relieving pain, reducing inflammation, managing stress and anxiety, improving the quality of sleep, and so on. However, because of the high concentration of cannabidiol, there is the risk of overdosing which may cause slight drowsiness, tingling sensation, dry mouth, etc.

Who Should Use CBD Concentrates?

CBD concentrate is a potent hemp-derived product, and it is suitable for those who want a high dose of cannabidiol in the shortest time. This is especially useful if you want quick relief from discomforts like chronic pain.

The most common way CBD concentrates are consumed is by vaping or smoking their vapors. This gives quick effects because the cannabinoid quickly enters the bloodstream through the lungs. Also, the bioavailability of CBD is high because it bypasses the digestive system. Due to this, concentrates are an effective method for delivering high doses in the shortest time.

We hope that the details shared above clarified your doubts about using CBD concentrates.