The winter season is not only a time where the weather freezes and life seems to slow down a bit — it’s also a time when music, movies, and art tend to take a back seat until the summer. But in a time of musical lulls, breakout musician Indio Downey is coming to heat up the winter freeze with a brand new single.

His third single “September” only amplifies his unique sound with a more mature melody and a skillful balance of heartbreaking lyrics and catchy undertones. This new song is a nostalgic piece of alt rock history in the same vein as Nirvana, but it has a signature style that the artist presented with “Runaway” – his leading 2022 single.

Indio Downey

If this is your first time hearing about this artist, rest assured that it won’t be your last. The group is led by singer Indio Downey, Indio was only twelve years old when he got his first guitar and started testing out different chords and melodies. Just as he continued to grow throughout his childhood, this new single shows that he’s grown as an artist in just the few months since his most recent release.

The chord progressions in “September” are soft and lucid, so much so that you might not even realize the gentle transitions between the heartbreaking bridge to the powerful chorus. This level of musical maturity is usually only found in artists who have been in the game a whole lot longer than this upcoming solo artist.

A reason for this talent might stem from the passion put into Indio’s work. “I find music to be an extension of my emotions,” says Indio. “Whether it’s angst or love or anything in between, music is my spirituality.”

When artists are able to put themselves into music, it helps make pieces that are even more meaningful to the people listening. In just one listen to “September,” you start to feel how this musician has poured his entire heart into the new song.

Indio is accompanied by Christopher Mudgett, the bassist, who shines his talents heavily in the new single “September.” That drum you hear in the background is thanks to none other than Jackson Morris, who started drumming at only three years old and has been elevating his talents since then. With their combined talent and experience, it’s clear why this new song has such a mature sound in all aspects.

Indio’s growth as an artist is even apparent from the first single up until now, with even more complex harmonies interlocking with Indio’s velvety vocals. This is the type of song that will make you start crying uncontrollably when you think about its subject matter, and it’s something that we can all relate to. It’s a song about wondering whether or not you did something wrong to end a relationship with someone else. It’s about overthinking, stressing yourself out, failure, and searching for answers even though there might not be any in sight.

Though the lyrics are somewhat melancholy, the melody combined with the chorus remains hopeful. The idea of “September” being a yearly occurrence shows that these feelings are often cyclical – they’ll come and go, just like the months of a year. September has double meaning in this case because it also signifies Indio’s birth month.

These complex lyrics are subtle enough to still be open to interpretation amongst the artist’s listeners, and it will be insightful to see how audiences make this song feel more personal to themselves.

Luckily, there’s plenty more in store from Indio Downey. “September” is just a sneak peek of plenty more songs that you can expect on his upcoming album set to release later this year. If we’re going to be getting anything remotely similar to the sounds we’re already hearing in “September” and previous works, then we have a good feeling that this album will be well worth the listen.

Make sure you also take a peek at the music video that will drop alongside the song on Feb. 20. It’s the perfect way to blend two artistic mediums together for an even better experience to accompany the song.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be an early adopter of Indio Downey’s melancholic sound. The artist already has over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 60,000 Instagram followers. You can join the fun by following along for all of his upcoming songs, albums, tour dates, and more.

Stream their new song “September” on Apple Music and Spotify on Feb. 20 to get yourself out of the winter music freeze and into something new, fresh, and emotional.