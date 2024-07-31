Megan Thee Stallion may be a platinum-selling recording artist, but the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper also has the brains to match her success.

Where Did Megan Thee Stallion Earn Her College Degree?

Megan earned her college diploma at Texas Southern University in 2021. The Best New Artist Grammy winner earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration, a goal she set to honor both her late mother and late grandmother.

After news of her graduation hit the headlines, Monica Rasmus, Health Administration Program Director at Texas Southern University, admitted there was an uptick in interest in the program, with prospective students mentioning the “Tina Snow” rapper by name.

“She inspired in two areas: One for returning to school to complete what students had started, and for an interest in majoring in health administration,” the educator told TMZ at the time. “It’s not simply Ms. Pete’s graduation. It’s her attendance and her matriculation through the program. I would think her continued success in the entertainment industry would be an impetus for students to seek out our program because it’s always going to be attached to her.”

Why Did Megan Thee Stallion Go Back to College?

Megan began her college journey at Prairie View A&M University, another HBCU in the Houston area, but later opted to transfer to community college before ultimately finishing her degree at Texas Southern University.

At the beginning of her college career, the “Don’t Stop” artist aspired to become a hospital administrator but her plans shifted dramatically when her music career took off. Despite the fame, the Texas native stayed focused on her education, with the motivation of her late mother and grandmother to guide her.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she told People in June 2020. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Getty Images

Megan’s mom, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. She lost her grandmother shortly after the passing of her mom. The rapper worked tirelessly to complete her degree, often finishing her schoolwork while on the way to a show or in the morning so she could be “a rapper at night.”

“My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school,” the “Savage” artist explained. “I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

The college graduate, who lost her father at the young age of 15 years old, was inspired by the “independent” women who worked tirelessly to provide for her as a child.

“My mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two [maternal] grandmothers always made sure I didn’t know,” Megan added. “We could’ve been struggling, but they made it work. I’ve always seen strong women making it work, so I’ve always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers.”