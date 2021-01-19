This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

These days, CBD is just about everywhere you look; whether it’s in a dispensary, a health-foods store, a gas station or online, the options are endless. But are they all reliable?

CBD has become all the rage in the wellness and health industries, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is thought to be beneficial for things like anxiety, stress relief, pain management and even Epilepsy.

When shopping for quality CBD products, especially online, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. From pesticide and solvent tests, to rare cannabinoids and THC levels. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert score card rating scale to get the most reliable product for your individual needs. Today we bring you a products from Above Water CBD, and we think you will enjoy the variety you see!

Above Water CBD

Above Water CBD Even Keel Tincture – 500mg

First from Above Water CBD is their Even Keel CBD Tincture. This CBD oil is ranked in our top 20 CBD oils in the Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oils. This CBD tincture tests very accurately to the label claim, with 574mg of CBD present and almost 11mg of CBG. There are only trace amounts of the other rare cannabinoids we like to see, but overall this is a great and inexpensive (just $0.06 per milligram of CBD) CBD oil from Above Water CBD that our experts give a recommend.

Above Water CBD Tidal Balm – Grapefruit

Next up we bring you Above Water CBD’s Tidal CBD Balm in a grapefruit scent. This high-quality CBD balm ranks second in our Best CBD Balms category, with a high score of 85. This balm tests slightly above the label claim for CBD, with 530mg, along with almost 10mg of CBG. This balm is lacking some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from topicals, but it does have a great scent and is easily absorbed in the skin. We definitely recommend this CBD balm for anyone looking for a high-quality CBD topical.

Above Water CBD Minty Tincture – 500mg

Another great CBD oil from Above Water, their Minty CBD Tincture. This oil tests very accurately to the label claim, with 19mg of extra CBD. There were trace amount of some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see, but this is truly THC-free broad spectrum oil. With a tasty mint flavor and a great value for customers at just $0.06 per milligram of CBD, this oil gets a recommended review from out experts.

Above Water CBD Midnight Hemp Oil Massage Candle

One of the most unique CBD products we have tested to date, is Above Water CBD’s Midnight Hemp Oil Massage Candle. This candle is oil-based, with over 200mg of CBD. To use, simply light the candle for about 10 minutes according to Above Water, then when the oil-based candle has a melted layer, it can be poured directly on the skin or applied with the fingers and massaged in. Because this candle is oil-based, it will burn at a lower temperature and allows to the aromatic candle to double as a massage oil.

Above Water CBD Lava Habanero CBD Hot Sauce – 500mg

Last but certainly not least, we have Above Water CBD’s Lava Habanero CBD Hot Sauce. This unique CBD product is ranked first in our Best CBD Edibles category. Taco Tuesday anyone? This CBD hot sauce tests well above its label claim of 500mg, containing 791mg of CBD, as well as 13.5mg of CBG. Although this hot sauce doesn’t contain all the rare cannabinoids we like to see, the overall cost and value of this CBD product is great, costing just about $0.02 per milligram of CBD. Not only is this one of the most unique CBD edibles we have had the pleasure of testing, it also is one of the tastiest!

Above Water CBD – Key Takeaways from Real Tested CBD

When purchasing CBD online, there are countless options. But not all CBD is created equally. Above Water CBD is a reliable choice for high-quality CBD and some unique products to add to your CBD arsenal. Here at Real Tested CBD, we take all the guess work out of buying quality CBD products online, and we recommend Above Water CBD as a reliable and legitimate source for CBD.

To check out more of our Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights and CBD product guides, check here.