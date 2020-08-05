This article was originally published on CBD Topicals. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is becoming popular all over the world because of its medicinal properties. It is one of the 113 cannabinoids present in Cannabis Sativa and possesses many therapeutic properties that can be beneficial for the treatment of many health disorders.

Several studies over the years have proven that CBD is effective in treating health disorders like stress, anxiety, arthritis, epilepsy, nausea, insomnia, skin problems, etc. Today, CBD products are extensively used in the skincare industry for alleviating many skin problems.

CBD For Skin

The introduction of CBD oil products has boosted the skincare industry because CBD oil possesses many skincare benefits. The essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-9 present in the CBD oil help to moisturize the skin and prevent the drying of the skin.

It is also beneficial in treating many skin problems, including acne, psoriasis, eczema, etc. The regular use of CBD can slow down the signs of aging and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by controlling the production of oil. It also improves the healing process of your skin and prevents skin infections.

In this article, we will look at how CBD helps in the treatment of acne and psoriasis.

CBD For Acne

There are several treatments for acne removal available today. However, most of them are ineffective and may increase the formation of acne. All acne treatments aim at keeping the skin clean and kills the bacteria that cause acne. These treatments also control the production of excess oil that will clog the skin.

In 2014, a study revealed that CBD has the ability to prevent the excess production of sebum from the sebaceous glands. If the sebum level is not under control, it will mix with dead skin cells, dirt, and other pollutants and then trap inside a pore and the clogged pore will become acne.

The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD also prevent the inflammatory cytokines from activating. If the cytokines get activated, it will trigger the formation of acne. The antibacterial and antifungal effects of CBD are very beneficial in preventing skin infection that can cause acne due to the dirt and other pollutants present in the atmosphere.

Even though most of the CBD oil products are marketed as a remedy for facial acne, they are also effective in removing body acne. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD will prevent the formation of acne on your skin.

CBD For Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an auto-immune disease that can affect people of all ages and is characterized by the rapid growth of skin cells that will lead to the accumulation of dead immature skin cells on the surface of the skin. This accumulation will cause scales on the skin surface.

Several studies are showing that CBD has the potential to be an effective treatment for psoriasis because of its various therapeutic properties. CBD works by interacting with the CB1 and CB2 cannabinoid receptors present in the endocannabinoid system of our body. This interaction helps to regulate the immune system and inhibit the changes in the epidermal cell and controls the unwanted cell growth and its accumulation on the skin surface.

Studies have proven that the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD are very effective in controlling psoriasis. CBD oil contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids that are beneficial for softening and moisturizing the skin. In 2007, a study showed that the use of CBD slowed down the growth rate of new skin cells. This property of CBD is very beneficial in the effective treatment of psoriasis.

How To Use CBD For Acne And Psoriasis?

CBD topical products such as CBD creams, CBD balms, and CBD lotions are most commonly used in the treatment of acne and psoriasis. All you have to do is take some CBD cream or CBD lotion and rub it on the affected areas of your skin. Since CBD possesses no severe side effects, you can apply it on your skin without any hesitation.

Psoriasis needs both internal and external treatment. Therefore, you need to use other CBD products like CBD tinctures or CBD capsules along with the topical application of CBD. Products like CBD tinctures and CBD capsules will be very effective in giving relief from psoriasis.

After the legalization of hemp-derived products in the United States, you can buy CBD oil products from licensed dispensaries all over the country and also from online CBD stores that are gaining popularity these days. From online CBD stores, you can choose from a wide range of CBD products.

It is important to note that, you should consult a medical professional before using CBD products because a doctor can help you to determine a safe CBD dosage for consumption. If somehow you could not consult a doctor, start using CBD at a small dosage, and gradually increase the dosage until you experience the desired effects.