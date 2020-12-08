This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD provides expert score card rating scale to get the best product for individual needs. Today we bring you Floyd's of Leadville CBD.

Floyd’s of Leadville – Recommended

“Not all CBD is created equal. We offer the highest quality CBD to help you relax, recover and feel your best. From raw material to finished product, we refuse to compromise.”

-Floyd’s of Leadville

Floyd’s of Leadville Full Spectrum CBD Cooling Balm

We first have Floyd’s of Leadville Cooling CBD Balm. This CBD topical tests very accurately to it’s label claims. This balm is definitely a full-spectrum product, containing most of the rare cannabinoids we like to see, including CBG,CBD and THC. This balm gets a recommend from our expert review and ranks number six in our Best CBD Balm category.

Floyd’s of Leadville Odessa’s Transdermal CBD Cream for Pets

Floyd’s of Leadville Odessa’s CBD Pet Cream is next with an expert score of 81 and an acceptable recommendation from Real Tested CBD. This CBD pet cream tests very accurately to the label with claim with just under 200mg. It doesn’t contain any rare cannabinoids so it does appear this is a CBD isolate product.

Floyd’s of Leadville CBD Oil – 1800mg

Next up we have Floyd’s of Leadville CBD Oil, ranking number 11 in our Best CBD Oils category. This CBD oil tests pretty accurately to the label claim, missing just a little CBD, but showing a significant amount of a lot of rare cannabinoids. This products contains over 1800mg of cannabinoids overall, including d9_THC, CBC and CBG. This is a great choice for a high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil.

Floyd’s of Leadville On-The-Go Transdermal CBD Sports Cream

Floyd’s of Leadville CBD Sports Cream is next, with an expert score of 85 and our second place spot in the Best CBD Creams category. This CBD cream tests very accurately to the label claim, and actually has a little extra CBD. There are no rare cannabinoids present, but the overall value of this product is great at just about $0.04 per milligram of CBD.

Floyd’s of Leadville Odessa’s CBD Recovery Bar

Last but not least from out reviewed products from Floyd’s of Leadville CBD is their Odessa’s CBD Recovery Bar for pets. This CBD pet treat is advertised to be a low CBD milligram amount product, and it does test accurately to this label claim. If you are looking for a low-dose CBD product for your furry friend, this could be a good choice for you.

Is Floyd’s of Leadville CBD Legit? Real Tested CBD Says Yes.

Finding a reliable CBD product in just about any form can be easy when you know where to look. Floyd’s of Leadville CBD is a good choice for high-quality CBD, with a wide variety of product types, and a highly recommend from our expert review.

Floyd's of Leadville CBD is a good choice for high-quality CBD, with a wide variety of product types.