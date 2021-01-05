This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

Over the last few years, CBD has really become a major player in the health and wellness fields, and even beyond. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis Sativa and hemp plants. It has been found to contain vital antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties that show beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and aid. Taking advantage of CBD’s potentially therapeutic properties comes down to the quality of the product you choose.

There are countless products available when it comes to CBD on the market these days, especially when looking to buy CBD online. When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate and reliable CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we review you Infinite CBD, with a wide variety of products and overall high scores from our expert review, we think you will like what you see!

Infinite CBD – Real Tested CBD Review

“At Infinite CBD we understand the value of local, organic hemp, in-house manufacturing and pure CBD refinement. With in-house chemists formulating our products and our single source CBD supply, we create quality and consistent products to help you in your journey to improving your quality of life.” – Infinite CBD

Infinite CBD Moonlight CBD Lip Balm

Next we have Infinite CBD’s Moonlight CBD Lip Balm. This unique CBD product can be used a lip balm or a cuticle oil according to Infinite CBD. It is an CBD isolate product so there are no rare cannabinoids present, but it did test very accurately to the label claim with just 10mg under. This CBD lip balm passed both the pesticide and residual solvent tests and ranks in our top ten Best CBD Topicals.

Infinite CBD Isolate CBD Oil – 1000mg

Infinite CBD’s Isolate CBD oil tincture in 1000mg in next up, with a recommended review from our experts. This CBD oil is advertised as a isolate, so we expected no rare cannabinoids to be present. However, this isolate oil tested a bit above its label claim for CBD, with 1155mg. With a pass on all solvent and pesticide tests this CBD oil ranks number one in our Best Isolate CBD Oil category.

Infinite CBD Freezing Point CBD Topical Salve – 500mg

Fifth on the Infinite CBD train is their Freezing Point CBD Topical Salve. This CBD topical is ranked fourth in our Best CBD Salves category. This salve stick makes for easy application and has a good value to customers, costing just about $0.08 per milligram of CBD. With flying colors on all solvent and pesticide tests, this CBD salve gets a recommended review from our experts.

Infinite CBD Freezing Point CBD Topical Cram – 250mg

Infinite CBD’s Freezing Point CBD Topical 250mg Cream is next, with a score of 78 and an acceptable recommendation. This CBD topical cream passed all solvent and pesticide tests, and is fairly accurate to its label claim ,missing 23mg of CBD. This CBD topical also does contain 50mg of THCV, a pleasant surprise!

Infinite CBD Isolate CBD Oil – 250mg

Infinite CBD’s Isolate 250mg CBD Oil is next up, with a score of 81 and an acceptable recommendation from our experts. This CBD oil did test accurately to the label claim, actually coming in 14mg over the stated amount. This is an isolate product as advertised, so there are no rare cannabinoids or entourage effect. If you are concerned about THC in your CBD, this is a good and safe oil to turn to.

Infinite CBD Small Pet CBD Oil – 300mg

Last but not least is something for your furry friends from Infinite CBD. Their 300mg Small Pet CBD Oil is ranked sixth in our Best CBD Oils for Pets category. Being an isolate oil, there are no rare cannabinoids present (totally THC-free), but this oil tested incredibly accurate to the label claim for CBD, with 16mg over. This CBD oil also comes in a variety of potency levels, making it a great choice for pet owners trying to CBD for the first time.

Infinite CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works, but also has the quality you are seeking. Not all CBD is created equal, and when it comes to Infinite CBD, the quality and reliability are definitely there. Whether you are shopping for yourself or eve for your pets, Infinite CBD is a dependable choice. Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.