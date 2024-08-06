Justin Baldoni loves being a husband and regularly talks about his marriage to wife Emily Baldoni (née Fuxler). How did the couple meet, do they share children and what has he said about their marriage?

How Did Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Meet?

The It Ends With Us star initially kept his romance with Emily private and hasn’t shared much about the early days of their romance, though he said it was love at first sight for him.

“I had made the same mistake so many times, searching for something in a package that I thought I would want,” he told Makers in 2017. “When I met Emily, it was unlike all my other experiences. She had, like, a depth and a grace and this quiet strength that I think I always dreamed of and I just knew.”

When Did Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Get Engaged?

Justin proposed to Emily in 2013 at Blu Jam Cafe, which happens to be where they had their first date. Shortly after the proposal took place, Justin uploaded a video about the event on YouTube and it went viral.

“On April 13th I proposed to my girlfriend Emily at the restaurant where we had our first date,” he captioned the video. “I told her I was running late, had the restaurant opened just for her, and set up hidden cameras all around her. When she sat down at the table, there was a TV in front of her set to take her on a journey that would lead to the proposal of a lifetime.”

The proposal became even more elaborate when Justin started lip-syncing to songs, participated in a flash mob and eventually asked for Emily’s hand in marriage.

When Did Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Get Married?

Just three months after they got engaged, Justin and Emily wed during a ceremony in Corona, California, in July 2013.

Do Justin Baldoni and Wife Emily Share Kids?

Justin and Emily became parents when she gave birth to their daughter, Maiya Grace, on June 27, 2015. The couple continued to expand their family when they welcomed their son, Maxwell Roland-Samuel, on October 18, 2017.

Prove You’re The Ultimate Fan of the Olympics Quizzes Play now

In 2019, Justin told Mini magazine that he hopes their children follow in Emily’s footsteps. “I hope they grow up and have much more of her than me,” the Jane the Virgin star said at the time, adding that there was one of his qualities he wanted them to have. “But I hope they have my sense of humor because I’m definitely funnier.”

Justin Baldoni Regularly Praises Wife Emily

Not only does Justin regularly pen tributes to Emily on social media, but he has praised her qualities as a partner during several interviews over the years.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In August 2024, Justin wrote a thoughtful tribute to Emily in honor of her 40th birthday. “I am in awe of this woman. Her strength. Her bravery. Her groundedness. Her magic. Her love. Wherever she goes; she creates ceremony. And she’s taught me to do the same. But she’s taught me what matters most is not in the bigness, but in the smallest moments. The pause between the beats. The calm between the waves. That’s where her ceremony lives,” he wrote via Instagram. “She is a fountain, constantly emptying herself so she can keep giving. It’s an honor to witness.”

“Happy birthday, my love. 40 didn’t sneak up on you. You owned it and welcomed it with such love and beauty,” Justin continued in the caption. “The magic follows you wherever you go. I’m grateful I get to join you and learn from you on this journey.”