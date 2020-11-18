It’s still happening! The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is not canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic and will be bringing some holiday joy this season. See details on this year’s changes and where to watch below.

How Do I Watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade?



The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, November 26, from 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones. Although the streets of New York City are usually packed for the big day, the parade has been reimagined into a television-only event with no live audience.

The jolly procession will not march to the Macy’s flagship store in Midtown Manhattan, but the parade’s website teases the “gigantic balloons and fabulous floats” will still be making an appearance. There are also a slew of performances lined up to keep the fun going.

Who Is Performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade?



The Radio City Rockettes are scheduled to perform along with theatrical performances by the Broadway cast of Mean Girls the Musical, Hamilton and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Individual performers include Dolly Parton, Patti Labelle, Bebe Rexha, Keke Palmer, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson and Lauren Alaina.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock

As always, Santa Clause will be there to kick off the Christmas season at the end of the parade. In fact, there has only been one year where ol’ Saint Nick hasn’t closed out the parade, which was in 1931 when he led the march instead of serving as the caboose.



How Will the Thanksgiving Day Parade Be Different This Year?

Of course, the Macy’s Parade will add a bit of normalcy to a crazy year, and fans aren’t the only ones who are excited. “I feel like Thanksgiving ain’t Thanksgiving without the Macy’s Day Parade, and I’m so happy we’re doing it,” Hoda Kotb admitted during Today in September.

She continued, “It’s going to be different, obviously you’re not going to have all the crowds, but for most people who watch it from home you’re going to see what you normally see like, ‘Wow, look at that float!’ We can’t do it the way we always did it, everything’s different, but I feel like when you’re watching from home you’re going to enjoy it as much as you would have in years past.”

Happy Thanksgiving!