Zendaya is one to watch for at every Met Gala, but was she on the red carpet for the 2023 event? Find out everything we know about her attending the 2023 Met Gala after Twitter erupted over a supposed appearance.

Is Zendaya at the 2023 Met Gala?

While Zendaya has yet to make an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, Twitter erupted after a Photoshopped photo of the Euphoria actress went viral.

“Whoever changed this to Zendaya is actually evil,” one user wrote as they reposted the altered photo, which originally was Rita Ora’s look for the 2023 event. “Like so many people have been fooled when it’s actually Rita Ora.”

Fans clearly fell for the trick as the original social media post garnered over 80,000 impressions.

“The way I fell for this. Whoever did this is SICK,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “This is wicked because why did I actually believe it.”

Why Wasn’t Zendaya at the 2023 Met Gala?

While Zendaya has yet to explain her absence from the 2023 event, she also skipped the 2022 gala.

She revealed that she skipped the “Gilded Glamour” event due to her packed work schedule.

“I’m gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” Zendaya told Extra in April 2022. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis. But yeah, I’ll be back eventually…Yeah, I’ll keep delivering in other ways [on other red carpets].”

Long-time fans of the fashion fundraiser will clearly miss the actress as she’s known as one of the best-dressed celebrities to attend. Zendaya previously told In Style that she approaches red carpets and posing as “having their own characters and narratives.”

“We build a little story for all the looks. It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is,” the Dune actress told the publication in October 2022. “Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they’re of myself, or maybe they’re alter egos. But I get to meet these different women through clothes.”