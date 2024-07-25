Suddenly slim Janet Jackson got that way by dangerously dieting in a desperate bid to drop a lot of weight before resuming her world tour last month, say sources.

The 58-year-old pop star gained weight while on tour last year and reportedly packed on 75 pounds! Sources say the “Control” singer was crushing the scales at 180 pounds on her once petite 5-foot-3 frame. But, as dramatic new photos reveal, Janet lost an incredible 40 pounds in just three months to be concert ready for the North American leg of the tour this year.

This is far from the first time yo-yo dieter Janet has gained and lost a significant amount of weight. She shed 70 pounds ahead of her 2019 tour but gained it ALL back — and maybe more — by October 2022!

“No one thought Janet would be able to lose so much weight again in such a short amount of time,” says an insider. “And nobody thinks it’s safe to do so!”

One doctor consulted by Life & Style notes that yo-yo dieting, or cyclically losing and gaining weight, represents a serious health risk for a variety of reasons. “Yo-yo dieting is incredibly dangerous because it causes permanent muscle and bone loss, which increases risk for diabetes, heart attacks and premature death,” warns longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn’t treated the Pleasure Principle star. “Every time you lose weight, you lose bone, muscle and fat, but every time you regain weight, you regain only fat. So, you get fatter with each yo-yo.”

Muscle loss boosts diabetes risk because it decreases the ability to burn calories, which is a major way to keep blood sugar in check. Meanwhile, bone density loss increases the risk of fractures as well as premature death.