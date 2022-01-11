Janet Jackson literally grew up in the spotlight, so fans have been able to watch her go from precocious little girl to teen actress to singing superstar. Over the years, the beauty has faced plastic surgery speculation from fans about her changing appearance.

While the “Miss You Much” songstress has never admitted to having any invasive cosmetic work done, she says she’s open to getting refreshed with “a little bit of zhuzh” as she ages. “I’m very fortunate to have a very loyal and loving fan base,” Janet told Allure in a January 2022 interview, adding, “And I think they will always accept me for who I am.”

Janet addressed her famous full, high cheekbones, and how an Instagram fan wondered if they were the result of fillers to make them look plump. The “Control” singer told the publication that she hasn’t had work done, and that she’s taken her trainer’s advice to not get too thin, otherwise it could make her face look more “gaunt.” Instead of cosmetic procedures, Janet said, “There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zhuzh.”

“Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that, but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there,” Janet, who turned 55 in 2021, continued about the aging process. “I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point, it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take. I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is also thrilled that women have become “comfortable in their skin, in their size, in being full-figured and I love that, as opposed to back in the day.” She explained, “You had to always be thin and always look a certain way. And now it’s all accepted and it is all beautiful and I absolutely love that.”

Janet famously sculpted her figure when her 1993 album, Janet, dropped. “It took a lot of work, a lot of work,” she said. “It was something very tough, very difficult. But I’m glad I walked through it. I’m really glad I got in. It was a way of accepting and loving, accepting yourself and your body.”

Scroll down for Janet’s transformation over the years.