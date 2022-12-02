On Dec. 1, 2022, JCPenney unboxed holiday magic with the JCP Live Holiday Spectacular, a Facebook Live event hosted by Naz Perez in Los Angeles, which featured special appearances and two a cappella performances from the Backstreet Boys’ first-ever Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’.

Viewers were cheerfully engaged as the guys answered holiday questions, participated in live games and learned a dance from 10-year-old TikTok phenom Chace Castle.

During the show, JCPenney kicked off its three-year partnership with Feeding America by making a $75,000 donation – which was then matched by the Backstreet Boys for a total donation of $150,000! The brand also gave out prizes to viewers like diamond stud earrings, a stand mixer, beauty items and more.

Watch the Facebook Live here: facebook.com/watch/live/