Is it too early to start building our holiday wish lists or … ? Thanks to Jennifer Lopez and her gorgeous, striped Chanel shopping bag, we are itching to go shopping for ourselves.

The “Get Right” artist, 50, paid a pretty penny for the designer item, but if you happen to have an extra $3,500.00 in your wallet, it’s all yours! Currently, the exact design J. Lo was seen carrying in Miami on Wednesday, March 4, isn’t available from the French fashion house. However, they have several other striking selections — including an all-black one.

MEGA

Based on the rest of Jennifer’s outfit, we’re assuming the NYC native was heading back from the beach. That’s right, y’all, she carries a nearly $4K purse to soak up the sun. Must be nice, huh? Of course, the Hustlers actress has no issue being able to afford the finer things in life — and that includes her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

An insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in February that the A-list pair plans to spend an estimated “$3 million” on their special day. “Everyone’s buzzing that they’ve already rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding on, off the coast of Miami — just like with her afterparty. No expense is being spared,” the insider added. “J. Lo tells anyone who’ll listen, ‘I’m finally with my soulmate’ and she’s going to reiterate that even more during their ceremony.”

MEGA

Clearly, J. Lo and A-Rod’s wedding will be the celebrity event of the season. Question is, who had the honor of making the guest list? Well, believe it or not, Jennifer’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as her ex-boyfriend Casper Smart, will be in attendance. “She’s on good terms with each of them, and her kids want both there,” the source assured. “Alex didn’t flinch. Alex is OK with it. He’s very secure and not in the least bit intimidated by either guy.”

From husbands to handbags, Jennifer Lopez has great taste.

