Life is imitating art for Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon, whose intense chemistry on The Bear has bubbled over off-screen. After the Hulu stars were seen kissing in Los Angeles on September 25, a source confirms to Life & Style that the costars are dating.

“They’re seeing where this goes,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “No one on the show is surprised to see them hooking up.”

Jeremy, 33, and Molly, 28, were “crushing on each other for a long while,” according to the source, but didn’t explore their feelings until after Jeremy’s months-long romance with Rosalía cooled this summer. “People on the set would see them hanging out at lunchtime and breaks. Now they’ve obviously taken a step forward and everyone’s happy for them.”

The source continues that Jeremy, who divorced Addison Timlin (mom to his daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3) last year, has said often that he doesn’t do well alone. “He’s looking for a steady girlfriend. His friends like Molly and are rooting for them.”