Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía were hot and heavy for each other after being spotted on a few dates and fans are curious if the celebrity couple is still together after igniting their romance in 2023.

When Did Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Start Dating?

Celebrity gossip account @Deuxmoi first reported that The Bear actor and “Beso” singer attended a screening of the 1998 film Wild Things in Los Angeles before going on a dinner date in October 2023.

While the pair remained silent amidst the speculation, they fueled rumors further when TMZ obtained photos of them at a farmer’s market later that month. The Shameless alum was seen holding multiple bouquets of flowers, while the Spain native carried one floral arrangement.

“They started hanging out a couple of months ago, and it developed from there,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023. “It’s casual, but they get along really well and have great chemistry.”

The couple continued to be spotted on date nights before being caught in a mid-PDA moment during an outing in Los Angeles in January 2024.

Who Else Has Rosalia Dated?

Prior to her relationship with the New York native, Rosalía was previously engaged to Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro.

The pair went public with their relationship in September 2021, months after fans spotted the Spanish artists posting photos in the same location. Nearly two years into their relationship, the “Motomami” singer and “Todo de Ti” artist announced their engagement by debuting their collaboration track, “Beso” in March 2023.

Their engagement was short-lived as the couple announced their split just four months later. “I love, respect and admire Raúl very much,” Rosalía wrote via Instagram Stories in July 2023. “Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting.”

Prior to her relationship with Raúl, Rosalía dated Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer for five months between the fall and winter of 2019.

“I have really beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with,” Hunter told GQ for their Creativity Issue in April 2024, noting that Rosalía was “family no matter what.”

Who Else Has Jeremy Allen White Dated?

Jeremy was married to Addison Timlin for nearly four years before the couple announced their divorce in May 2023. A source exclusively told Life & Style in October 2023 that Addison saw “red flags” in Jeremy when he drank, so she ordered him to go to AA in order to reach a custody agreement over their daughters.

“Addison’s not getting into details, but she’s seen some red flags when Jeremy has a few too many, and she doesn’t want him drinking or drunk around the children,” the source told Life & Style noting, “She’s just being a cautious mom.”

Jeremy and Addison share two daughters together, Ezer Billie and Dolores.

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalia Still Together?

It’s unclear if Jeremy and Rosalía are still together. The pair haven’t been photographed together since a January 2024 date night. Rosalía and Jeremy still follow each other on social media — a sign they’re on good terms.