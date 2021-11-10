Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff’s net worth has actually increased since leaving the TLC show.

Jeremy is estimated to be worth about $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He first stepped into the public eye when LPBW began airing in 2006 when he was just 15. The show followed his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, who are both little people, and their lives running their farm in Oregon with their four kids — Jeremy and his twin brother, Zach, sister Molly and youngest brother Jacob.

It was previously reported by The Cinemaholic that Jeremy was making about $5,000 per episode when he used to regularly appear on his family’s show. In July 2018, the Creative Love author announced that he, his wife, Audrey Roloff, and their kids were stepping back from the cameras.

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come,” the dad of three wrote via Instagram at the time. “A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

Zach is the only child of Matt and Amy’s who still regularly appears on the reality show with his wife, Tori Roloff, and their two kids — Jackson and Lilah.

At the time of his exit, Jeremy teased “exciting stuff in the works” for his career. Since then, he and Audrey have become quite the entrepreneurs. The parents landed on the New York Times best-seller list for their book, A Love Letter Life. They also cohost their podcast, “Behind the Scenes” and started a company called Beating the 50 Percent, where they sell journals, clothes, books and more.

When it comes to their chapter as reality TV stars closing, Jeremy had nothing but positive things to say about his experience during an interview with In Touch.

“It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would,’” he said in April 2019. “I think that sums up my experience with it very well. It was fantastic. It was so much fun. So much opportunity. A lot of growth. It’s just time to do something else.”