Jersey Shore viewers have met several of Vinny Guadagnino’s family members over the years, but his dad has never appeared on the hit MTV series, leaving fans wanting to know more about their relationship.

Why Isn’t Vinny Guadagnino’s Dad on ‘Jersey Shore’?

Not only has Vinny’s dad never appeared on an episode of Jersey Shore since the show premiered in 2009, but the reality star has not even mentioned his father’s name throughout the long-running series or in any interviews.

In 2013, Vinny briefly spoke about his father while promoting his short-lived talk show, The Show With Vinny. “My mother and father are separated but we all get along and everything,” the MTV star explained. “He just never really got involved [in reality TV].”

At the time, Vinny was living with his mom, Paola, in Staten Island and revealed that his dad was living in the lower part of the home, despite his separation from Paola. He did not give any further insight into his relationship with his dad, but did note that he was mostly “raised by women,” referring to his mom and two sisters.

Who Is Vinny Guadagnino’s Mom?

On the other hand, Vinny’s mom, Paola Giaimo, has appeared on Jersey Shore plenty of times over the years. Whether she’s making the group a home-cooked meal or talking to Vinny or his castmates about their personal problems, Paola always comes in clutch.

In 2016, she and Vinny filmed a show called Vinny & Ma Eat America, where they traveled across the United States so he could introduce her to cuisines other than Italian. She also appeared on 2013’s The Show With Vinny.

Getty

Vinny has described Paola as the “typical Italian mother.” Even when he finally moved out of her home into his own place, she was often popping by unannounced, and she was devastated when he briefly moved to Los Angeles in 2020.

Paola lives in Staten Island, which is where Vinny grew up. She has not remarried.

Who Is Vinny Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino?

Jersey Shore viewers are also familiar with Vinny’s uncle Antonio “Nino” Giaimo, who is Paola’s brother. Nino is the classic “crazy uncle,” who often shows up to party with Vinny and his roommates. He has embarrassed his nephew on a number of occasions over the years too, but is beloved by the Jersey Shore cast.

Like Vinny and Paola, Nino lives in Staten Island.

Who Are Vinny Guadagnino’s Siblings?

Vinny has two sisters: Antonella and Mariann. Although they are rarely featured on Jersey Shore, they have popped up on their famous brother’s social media in the past.

Antonella works as a professor in the biology and psychology departments at the College of Staten Island (CUNY – Staten Island). Mariann graduated from Pace University with a marketing degree in 2015 and then worked as an office assistant at Financial Integrity Strategies, according to LinkedIn.

Vinny has at least one niece through one of his sisters. He posted a photo kissing the baby in 2019 with the caption, “my niece > everything else.”