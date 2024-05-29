Nikki Hall Bikini Photos: Jersey Shore Star's Swimsuit Pictures

Nikki Hall is a supportive girlfriend to her Jersey Shore star boyfriend Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and is often by his side when he DJs at pool parties in Las Vegas. Naturally, the reality star rocks stylish bikinis while she’s sitting pretty poolside while jamming to her beau’s tunes.

Nikki gained fame when she was a contestant on season 2 of Pauly and Vinny Guadagino’s dating show, Double Shot at Love, in 2020. Since then, the couple has remained strong and Nikki has flourished in her career when she debuted her swimwear line, Bair Bikini, in February 2024.