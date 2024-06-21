While actor Jesse Plemons is proud of losing weight in a healthy and gradual process, he’s lamenting how it came at a time when so many other stars are using Ozempic to quickly shed pounds.

Jesse, 36, finally revealed the exact amount of weight he’s lost during the red carpet premiere of his new film, Kinds of Kindness, on Thursday, June 20. “I’m not lugging 50 more pounds around,” he told Entertainment Tonight. The Breaking Bad alum added that it took “over the course of a year and a half or so,” to get to the weight he’s at today.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star said he now has “much more energy,” which has helped him be more active with the two children he shares with wife Kirsten Dunst, sons Ennis, 6, and James, 3.

“Like I’ve said, I’ve got young kids, so I got to keep up with them,” he told the outlet.

Jesse’s exact weight loss revelation came after he explained his dieting method in a June 13 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot,” the Game Night star shared, adding he was “surprised at how quickly it was effective.”

Jesse quipped how the timing of his slim-down coincided with many Hollywood stars turning semaglutides such as Ozempic and Mounjaro to quickly lose weight.

“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” he told the publication while joking, “It doesn’t matter, everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways.”

The Dallas, Texas, native first found fame on NBC’s small-town football drama Friday Night Lights. He went on to gain 45 pounds in 2015 for the mafia drama Black Mass opposite Johnny Depp.

“Everyone’s like, ‘You gained all this weight!’ I was like, ‘No, I’ve been fat for a while now,’” Jesse recalled in 2016 to GQ after he was still carrying the pounds between Black Mass and playing Ed Blumquist in season 2 of FX’s Fargo.

He added, “I had lost a little bit of weight at the Fargo premiere, and I remember this guy, like, ‘What’s your secret to losing the weight? Tell us!’ I was like, ‘Well, I was eating everything, and then I just stopped eating terrible food.’ It’s not too complicated.”

Jesse and Kirsten, 42, met and fell in love while filming Fargo in 2015. The Marie Antoinette star explained how she knew right away her future husband was something special during an April 24 interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham.

“We were both getting on the plane to go to Calgary, and I looked in his eyes. I still know that image of him in my brain. You just know sometimes,” Kirsten recalled.

“I said to my best friend two weeks in … ‘I will know him for the rest of my life,'” she added of Jesse. “It was just an immediate soul connection, you know?”

The pair got engaged in 2017 and married in 2022. They’ve proved to be a formidable on screen duo, as after Fargo, they costarred in both 2021’s The Power of the Dog and 2024’s Civil War.