Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons share a sweet Hollywood love story and the pair didn’t wait to start a family together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, became parents before they wed and are now the coolest parents to their two kids.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Eldest Son Ennis Howard Plemons

The Bring It On actor and Love & Death star started dating in 2016 and got engaged soon after one year later. On May 3, 2018, Kirsten gave birth to their first child, son Ennis Howard Plemons. Although the pair doesn’t usually flaunt their family life online, Kirsten and Jesse haven’t fully held back on the magic of parenthood.

In 2019, the Spider-Man actor admitted that she was worried Ennis might be made fun of by peers at school because of his name. “You know those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool,'” she joked during a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I know what Ennis will be called. Come on, you just stick a P in front of it. There’s also anus. That’s not a great one.”

The same year, Kristen told Us Weekly that parenthood is equivalent to never having enough energy. “God, you’re just tired all the time,” she told the outlet. “Also, doing this show [On Becoming a God in Central Florida] too … It’s so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay-at-home mom.”

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Youngest Son James Robert Plemons

They may maintain a lowkey family life, but that doesn’t mean Kirsten didn’t celebrate her pregnancies! The Beguiled star announced she and Jesse were expecting baby No. 2 when she graced the April 2021 cover of W Magazine. In the photo, Kirsten posed in a vintage bedroom with floral bedding as she exposed her growing tummy in a sheer lace gown.

Five months later, Kirsten revealed that she and her hubby secretly welcomed their son, James Robert Plemons.

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” she told ​The New York Times in September 2021 and shared an estimate on when she gave birth. “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

Two months later, Jesse left the jokes aside and gushed over Ennis’ bond with his baby brother.

“It’s so, so wild and wonderful to see our eldest son with him, you know. It’s hard to put into words, other than just like very, very cheesy words,” The Master actor explained. “But it’s so beautiful, and he’s been so understanding, with us dividing our attention. He had a few little slip-ups, but that’s to be expected, you know? And yeah, our little guy – or little, very big guy.”