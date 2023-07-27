Though Cillian Murphy has been working in the TV and film industry since the early 2000s, he found a new sense of fame as Robert Oppenheimer in the July 2023 movie Oppenheimer. Now, fans are itching to learn more about Cillian’s family, including his two sons with wife Yvonne McGuinness.

Who Are Cillian Murphy’s Sons?

Cillian and Yvonne, who are both Ireland natives, tied the knot in 2004 after meeting during the stage tour of his play Disco Pigs. They welcomed their first child, a son named Malachy, in December 2005. Then, their son Aran entered the world in July 2007.

Cillian is fairly private about his personal life, especially when it comes to his kids, so not much is known about Malachy and Aran. However, Aran appears to be following in his father’s footsteps with acting. When he was 11 years old, the boy starred as Shakespeare’s son in the play Hamnet, which toured in several big cities like New York and Hong Kong. Cillian revealed how proud he was of Aran in a 2021 interview with The Guardian.

“He was so chilled about it, you know? He would come off stage and ask what the score was in the Liverpool game. And, again, you’re slightly jealous of that! There’s the danger that overanalyzing everything can erode the simplicity,” he said.

Where Do Cillian Murphy’s Sons Live?

Cillian and his family used to live in London, but they moved to Dublin in 2014. The father of two revealed that he and Yvonne wanted to raise their children in Ireland. Thankfully, Malachy and Aran had no trouble adapting to the move.

“We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose. It’s amazing how quickly their accents have adapted,” Cillian said in 2016. “Even within a year of moving back, they are fading into this rakish west Brit kind of thing. Which I think, hopefully, will get them lots of girls when they’re 15.”

What Has Cillian Said About Raising His Kids?

After Malachy was born, Cillian said that becoming a father made him “a better person” and “aware of what’s important in life.” Now that his sons are teenagers, he hopes to teach them to have valuable qualities like empathy.

“I’m a father of two teenagers, and I once was young as well so I recognize how tricky it is as a young person today in society,” he said in 2020. “I think it’s a very complex time growing up, I think things are changing a lot at a very accelerated rate and I think the idea that empathy would form part of a curriculum is an excellent idea. I think young people generally are caring and compassionate and are willing to be caring and compassionate but if we have something in our education system which underlines that and gives them a program, I think that’s a wonderful idea.”