Jordan Chiles is no longer the bronze medal winner for floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics. The Team USA gymnast was stripped of the honor after a judge for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) favored Romania’s petition to overturn the results of the August 5 competition.

The medal will now be reallocated to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed. “We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal,” the organization said in a statement.

Ana, 18, initially won the bronze medal during the floor competition, with fellow Romanian gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea coming in fourth place, but the results changed moments later after Jordan’s coaches filed an inquiry claiming the USA gymnast’s difficulty score was too low. Jordan, 23, ended up receiving an extra one-tenth of a point, bumping her score up from 13.666 to 13.766, which put her above Ana and Sabrina’s 13.700.

Since Jordan was the last athlete to compete on the floor exercise, her coaches had one minute to submit an inquiry after her performance. Romania protested the inquiry and the CAS ruled in their favor after finding that Jordan’s coaches submitted their inquiry one minute and four seconds after she completed her routine.

“The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms. Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect,” the ruling said.

Romania asked for Jordan, Ana and Sabrina, 17, to all be placed in the third position and for bronze medals to be reallocated to all three athletes. Instead, the medal was given solely to Ana.

The conversation about this situation has been flooding social media, leading Jordan to take a break from Instagram and X amid the chatter. “I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health, thank you,” she posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 10.

Jordan received support from her Olympic teammates amid the controversy. “Sending you so much love Jordan,” Simone Biles wrote on Instagram. “Keep your chin up Olympic champ we love you!”

Meanwhile, Suni Lee wrote, “All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo. U have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion.” Jade Carey issued a similar statement, writing, “Don’t punish the athlete for someone else’s mistake. With you all the way Jo. You are forever an Olympic champion that has so much to be proud of.”

Jordan, Suni, 21, and Simone, 27, and Jade, 24, won gold medals with their teammate Hezly Rivera in the team competition at the Olympics. Simone also won gold in the individual all-around and vault, while Suni took home bronze in uneven bars and Jade won a bronze on vault. At the 2020 Olympics, Jordan also earned a silver medal in the team competition.