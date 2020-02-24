A stylish babe, for the win! Jordyn Woods took to social media on Sunday, February 23, to show off her gorgeous new earrings. The 22-year-old model snagged herself a pair of gold nameplate hoops that — wait for it — include her Instagram handle.

That’s right, y’all, her jewelry reads “Heir Jordyn.” If that’s not a boss babe move, we don’t know what is. As it happens, though, the L.A. native isn’t the first person we’ve seen rock nameplate hoops recently. In fact, Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, recently debuted a pair of her own.

Courtesy of Jordyn Woods/Instagram

In a series of adorable photos captioned, “Go best friend,” Stormi posed for her famous mama. The sassy 2-year-old also wore a white tank top, basketball shorts and Yeezy sneakers. Of course, we can’t be certain that Stormi inspired Jordyn’s new purchase. However, the timing is definitely curious! Plus, even if Kylie and the Grown-ish actress no longer follow each other on Instagram, the makeup mogul’s account is public.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Unfortunately, it seems as though Kylie and Jordyn have yet to reconcile following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in February 2019. That said, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the former besties. “I love her … that’s my homie,” Jordyn told Cosmopolitan UK of her feelings toward Kylie in October 2019.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” she continued. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Preach, girl! Here’s hoping Kylie and Jordyn will reunite one of these days. If nothing else, we definitely miss them both spending quality time with little Stormi. (Bury the hatchet, throw on some nameplate hoops and keep it moving, ladies.)

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!