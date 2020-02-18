Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

To say we’re obsessed with everything Stormi Webster wears is an understatement. In fact, we have no problem declaring that she’s the best-dressed kid in Hollywood! Case in point: On Tuesday, February 18, the 2-year-old’s mama, Kylie Jenner, took to Instagram to show off her daughter’s outfit of the day.

In the photos, Stormi is rocking gold nameplate hoop earrings, white basketball shorts, a matching tank top and Yeezy sneakers. On top of that, Kylie styled her baby girl’s hair in the most precious ponytails that showcased her natural curls. “Go best friend,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned the post.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Naturally, her followers had a lot to say! “OMG! The earrings,” one user gushed. “So cute!!” added another. “Yes, hoops!” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “She’s cooler than I’ll ever be.” No tea, no shade, but that last comment is true for all of us. Stormi is, in fact, cooler than we’ll ever be.

Perhaps our favorite comment, though, came from one fan who wrote: “Those earrings cost more than anything I’ve ever owned.” Well, they may just be right about that! As it happens, Kylie spares absolutely no expense when it comes to her firstborn, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style in November 2019. “She can drop upwards of $100K in a week on her little girl! Of course, just like any hard-working mother, Kylie likes to spoil herself, too.

“While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider added. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

In conclusion: It’s good to be Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster.

