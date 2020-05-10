So sweet. Joshua Jackson penned the most heartfelt message to his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, for her first Mother’s Day on May 10. The couple confirmed the birth of their first child on April 21.

“Dear Jodie, on this most special of Mother’s Days, I want to thank you for being the light that you are. For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb,” the 41-year-old captioned a photo of the actress, 33, holding their baby on Instagram. “For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments.”

He also thanked the U.K. native for “the depth of grace you have found” since their bundle of joy arrived. “The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but,” he continued. “Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum concluded his emotional message with declarations of adoration for his wife. “I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers,” he wrote. “And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with.”

The happy couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2018, when photos of the pair holding hands in Los Angeles hit the internet. Less than a year later, the dynamic duo reportedly acquired a marriage license in August 2019 — and the actress was spotted with a ring on that finger. In December 2019, it was revealed Jodie and Joshua married during a secret ceremony.

That same month, their pregnancy news was revealed. The proud dad-to-be shared how the couple found out about their precious gift during an interview with Access on March 12. “Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together … We kind of had an inkling, [because] cycles change,” Joshua explained. “[Jodie] was working out of town and I asked her to hold off on taking the test so we could do it together. So we found out together.”

Clearly, this Mother’s Day is a milestone moment for this sweet couple.