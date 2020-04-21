Baby joy! Jodie Turner-Smith gave birth to her first child with husband Joshua Jackson. The couple announced the arrival of their newborn daughter on Tuesday, April 21, as they confirmed the news to People.

Though they declined to share their little girl’s name or birthday, reps for the couple said, “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

The Queen and Slim actress, 33, and Dawson’s Creek star, 41, married in December 2019 after being romantically linked for more than a year. They have been over the moon excited about this new chapter in their lives since the moment they found out. Joshua reflected on the “joyous moment” they simultaneously confirmed the Jett star’s pregnancy.

“Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together … We kind of had an inkling, [because] cycles change,” Joshua explained during an interview with Access on March 12. “[Jodie] was working out of town and I asked her to hold off on taking the test so we could do it together. So we found out together.”

However, he had a premonition that they would have a daughter. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” the Little Fires Everywhere actor divulged. He added that his extended crew is “85 to 90 percent female.” We’re sure they’re excited to add another strong girl to that lineup.

James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

The famous pair are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. Although they keep their relationship relatively low-key, Jodie publicly gushed over her man in February 2020. “Our [second] Valentine’s Day and it’s even more magical than the first!” she captioned a sweet Pablo Neruda poem and slew of precious moments with Joshua on Instagram. “Here’s to a lifetime of them. Happy Valentine’s Day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart … Love you, baby daddy.”

Just a few weeks before their daughter’s birth, the actress also took to Instagram to open up about what a journey her pregnancy was. Defining what the word “mother” means to her, she called it “a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.”

It’s amazing to see the strong love between Jodie and Joshua, which will only grow with their new addition. Congrats to the new family of three!