Clearly, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin can’t get enough of each other. The newlyweds packed on the PDA and shared a sweet kiss at the 25-year-old pop star’s Los Angeles premiere of his new documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons on Monday, January 27.

We must admit, Justin and Hailey, 23, are one adorable couple, and his mom, Pattie Mallette, agrees. The “What Do You Mean?” crooner shared a photo with Hailey from the event on his Instagram and captioned it, “Love u tons bubz [SIC].” His mama commented, “You’re too cute, it hurts.” Several fans also think the same. “I’m so happy for you,” wrote one person. “Your kids are going to be gorgeous,” commented another.

In addition to thinking that Justin and Hailey make a great couple, Pattie always speaks highly of her daughter-in-law. In early January, the 44-year-old gushed about Hailey after the blonde beauty wrote a lengthy IG post about the importance of human connection. “You are a queen and an angel from heaven,” Pattie wrote. “Everyone who knows you is much better for it. Thank you for sharing your heart and life out loud with us so openly and courageously. Enjoy this decade and ever after with our Prince Charming! Let’s DEFINITELY connect more in 2020. Love you forever.”

Justin and Hailey officially tied the knot in September 2018, however, it wasn’t until a year later when they finally celebrated with friends and family. It’s been a whirlwind of a journey full of ups and downs, but the power couple seems to be in a good place these days. “Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” Hailey told Australian Vogue in September 2019.

She continued, “Now it’s easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.” So what helps make the relationship work? “Compromise,” she divulged at the time. “If you don’t want to compromise, you can’t be in a relationship.”

