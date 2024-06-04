Newly countrified Kate Hudson‘s red-hot album Glorious has shot up to the top 5 on the iTunes singles chart, but the country music elite is giving the 45-year-old newcomer the cold shoulder.

“While icons like Dolly Parton and Trisha Yearwood rushed to praise Beyoncé‘s foray into country music, they’ve stayed suspiciously mum about Kate,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Her success is a slap in the face to all those artists who’ve paid their dues in dive bars and clubs,” the source adds. “Meanwhile, Goldie Hawn‘s daughter recorded her album in an L.A. mansion. Her first album and she’s already performing on The Voice — how is that fair?”

The Almost Famous star released her debut studio album on May 17. In an interview with Variety, Kate admitted that she “used to be so nervous when I would sing” but now is enjoying sharing her musical talents.

“I really worked on that, because it upset me. My fear made me angry,” she explained. “So I had to unpack what that was. I was able to pinpoint some of what those fears were and work through that. Then during writing and making this album, something clicked in me and I was like, ‘This is the most fun,’ and I’ve loved sharing it. Now, with these TV shows or doing Howard Stern, I’ve just started performing, so it is sort of like being thrown into the fire. This is still new to me. But once I start singing, within the first 10 seconds, I just feel totally calm.”

She explained, “I think it’s just being completely present. You know, nerves or anxiety means you’re thinking about something either before or after, but if you’re totally present, it kind of washes all of that away.”