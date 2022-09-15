Did Kate Hudson Ever Get Plastic Surgery? See Photos of Her Transformation Over the Years

We don’t ever want to know how to lose Kate Hudson in 10 days! As a fan-favorite in Hollywood, the actress is mostly known for her comical roles, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars. However, Kate has also risen to prominence throughout more dramatic roles, such as Marshall and Deepwater Horizon as well as being the face of her activewear company, Fabletics. Since she is one of the most famous faces around, though, Kate has also faced unwanted scrutiny, including plastic surgery rumors.

While the Los Angeles native doesn’t focus too much on the speculation, she previously addressed it in a July 2022 interview with InStyle.

“That’s like asking someone if they see a therapist — and why?” she said at the time, referring to the questions about going under the knife. “If someone wants to go get butt implants, then sure, go get butt implants. The real question is, how do they treat the person next to them? Are they a—holes or are they awesome?”

Although she doesn’t appreciate this part of her fame, Kate insisted that she knew what she signed up for.

“I joined the circus because I wanted to be part of the circus,” the Skeleton Key star added. “I have a rebelliousness in me. I’m not interested in perfection. That’s the whole point!”

Kate has also opened up about pressuring societal beauty standards, noting that she thinks beauty “is a frame of mind” in a November 2013 interview with the Vancouver Sun.

“The most beautiful people I’ve met or experienced are usually the ones who are really grounded in themselves and authentic and confident,” the Almost Famous star said.

When asked whether she thought growing up in the spotlight influenced her perception on the topic, Kate explained that she learned it was all “a bunch of smoke and mirrors.”

“I was raised by two solid parents, so for me, it was really more about personality and kindness that made me see beautiful people and see the kinds of people they were,” she added. “If you’re raised properly in a very sort of unconventional world, you can see the smoke and mirrors and actually look past it and see what really makes certain people truly beautiful.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kate’s beautiful transformation!