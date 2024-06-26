Katy Perry Goes Topless Under Black Coat While Showing Off Weight Loss at Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry is feeling bold! The “California Girls” singer showed off major side boob and rock-hard abs after going topless while attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 26.

The singer, 39, flaunted recent weight loss in an all-black furry hooded coat, pairing the look with long distressed matching boots, giving the impression of long tights. Katy completed the sassy look with oversized sunglasses and a tight pulled-back braid.