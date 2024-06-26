Your account
Katy Perry Shows Off Weight Loss Going Topless at Fashion Week

Jun 26, 2024

Jun 26, 2024 2:46 pm·
By
Katy Perry is feeling bold! The “California Girls” singer showed off major side boob and rock-hard abs after going topless while attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, June 26.

The singer, 39, flaunted recent weight loss in an all-black furry hooded coat, pairing the look with long distressed matching boots, giving the impression of long tights. Katy completed the sassy look with oversized sunglasses and a tight pulled-back braid.

